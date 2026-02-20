Three Keys to Victory for No. 14 Virginia’s Matchup vs. Miami

The Virginia Cavaliers sealed a 94-68 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets earlier this week, bringing their overall record up to 23-3 overall and 11-2 in conference play. Now riding a seven-game winning streak, the Cavaliers are looking to secure another win against the Miami Hurricanes and further cement themselves as ACC contenders.

The Hurricanes are tingsitting at No. 3 in the ACC, as they're 21-5 overall and 10-3 in conference play. The last time these two programs faced each other was in January 2025, and UVA clinched an 82-71 victory. This was a road matchup for the Cavaliers, and this time, they will be playing at home in Charlottesville, Va.

Three keys that will help the Cavaliers unlock another victory over the Hurricanes tomorrow. With UVA now entering a brutal stretch of basketball, it's more important now than ever for head coach Ryan Odom's program to step it up on both sides of the ball. Here are three things that UVA must do to come out on top.

Pressure Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh Jr.

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Senior forward Malik Reneau leads Miami with an average of 19.7 points per game, along with 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 56.4% from the floor. Standing at 6'9", Reneau brings imposing size and skill to the court, particularly on offense.

As for Ernest Udeh Jr., his 6'11" stature is even more daunting to face. He leads the Hurricanes in rebounds (9.5), while posting an average of 6.8 points and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 72.8% from the floor. The Cavaliers must keep a steady eye on this duo if they want a shot at claiming victory.

Win the Rebounding Battle

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Virginia has been showing improvements when it comes to this category, particularly in defensive rebounds. With Miami having such a strong unit, preventing second-chance points will be imperative for UVA. During Virginia's last matchup against the Yellow Jackets, the Hoos won the rebound battle 51-34, 31 of which came from defensive rebounds. Winning this battle is going to be key tomorrow afternoon, as it will make or break the game.

Don't Underestimate Tre Donaldson

Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Senior Tre Donaldson posted a season-high 32 points during the Hurricanes' latest matchup against Virginia Tech. This year, Donaldson is logging an average of 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field.

Although he isn't the leading scorer for Miami, he is not a player that should be overlooked on the court, especially late in the game.

