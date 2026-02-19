Updated KenPom and NCAA Net Rankings For Virginia After Their Blowout Win Over Georgia Tech

There was no doubt about who was the better team in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers jumped on Georgia Tech early, led by 32 points at halftime, and then cruised to victory, It was the seventh straight win for UVA and improved their overall record to 23-3 ahead of their big home matchup against Miami on Saturday.

Did the win over the Yellow Jackets do much to change Virginia's profile in the NET Rankings and KenPom?

Updated rankings

The answer to that question is only a little.

KenPom moved Virginia up to 19th in its rankings and UVA is now 18th in the NET rankings. That is a one spot move up for the Cavaliers in both after ranking 20th and 19th heading into the game. For a team that is 22-3 and has five quad one wins, it still seems that Virginia is a team that is being undervalued.

UVA has a 5-2 record against quad 1 opponents, 7-1 against quad 2 opponents, 4-0 against quad 3 opponents, and 6-0 against quad 4 opponents. They are 33rd in KenPom's offensive rating and 16th in defense.

They are going to have a chance to change that over the final five games. UVA is going to face four quality opponents, including a road matchup against No. 3 Duke and if the Virginia could somehow find a way to win all of their remaining games, they will win the ACC regular season title and be a real contender for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It might sound far fetched, but UVA is is playing that well right now.

After playing a number of games on the road, UVA is also going to play four of their last five games at home. Their only road test remaining is at Duke, one of the toughest places to play in the entire country. It is still too early for Virginia to be looking ahead to next Saturday's game though. They have to take care of business against Miami and NC State first, two teams who are playing well.

Miami has seemingly won their way off the bubble over the past week. They have notched wins against North Carolina, NC State, and Virginia Tech in their past three games and are the No. 3 team in the standings heading into Saturday's game.

Virginia is playing well and has everything in front of them. They just need to take care of business.

