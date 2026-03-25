The transfer portal is less than two weeks away, and there is a plethora of options available for the Cavaliers to improve their team and get back to the place they were this past season. Let’s take a look at some viable options for the Hoos in the portal.

1. Robert Morris PF Desean Goode

Nov 18, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; During the first half IUPUI Jaguars forward DeSean Goode (2) has his shot blocked by Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Now, I know you have Thijs De Ridder, who is the best player for the Cavaliers, but adding another good big man at the power forward position could help out a ton. Goode is an exceptional floor spacer and shoots the ball at a high clip. He is extremely efficient. Last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 62.9% shooting a season ago with Robert Morris.

Goode shot an impressive 57.9% from three-point range and made 36 three-pointers. That could be huge, especially when you deploy different lineups during different periods of the game. The Cavaliers need more scoring from their big men outside of De Ridder. Goode can help in that category. He is also a really good rebounder and would help in that category on defense and keep possessions alive on offense. He is heavily rated in the portal with a four-star ranking and a 94.29 overall grade per On3.

2. Florida Gulf Coast CG Jordan Ellerbee

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Jordan Ellerbee (7) recovers a loose ball near half court during the second half of the season opener against the New College of Florida Mighty Banyans at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/The News-Press/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be an inexpensive option for Ryan Odom in the portal as he replaces a good amount of his guards in Malik Thomas, Jacari White, and Dallin Hall. He is going to need more scoring and somebody he can plug and play at the combo guard position, and potentially even start. Freshman Jordan Ellerbee had a really good freshman season with Florida Gulf Coast, averaging 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He shot 46.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc. Ellerbee could make a lot of sense for Odom and a player he can continue to develop at a high level, who could come in and make a difference for the Cavaliers.

3. Belmont G Tyler Lundblade

Belmont guard Tyler Lundblade (8) lays the ball up for a basket past MTSU guard Justin Bufford (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rya Odom hit on Jacari White out of the portal last season, who came over from North Dakota State and won a number of games for the Cavaliers this past season. Tyler Lundblade would be another big-time hit for Coach Odom. He enters the transfer portal as the No.2 SG, the No.7 overall player, and a 93 overall rating per 247Sports. Lundblade averaged 15.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He is a marksman from long range, shooting a career high 48.1% from beyond the arc during the 2024-2025 season. This past year, he shot 40.6% from long range. It is now back-to-back seasons. where Lundblade has nailed 100 three-pointers in a season. He is one of the best shooters available on the portal, and would feel the need for an elite shooter that Coach Odom had at his disposal last season. He should definitely pursue him in the portal.