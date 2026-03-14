Three Things Virginia Must Do Differently If They Want To Beat Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their long-awaited ACC Championship Game against the Duke Blue Devils. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

As seen from their last meeting on Feb. 28, the Blue Devils clinched a dominant 77-51 victory over the Cavaliers. Now, Virginia is seeking a massive comeback, but if they want a serious shot at securing the conference title, they must be willing and able to prioritize these three keys. Last time out, the Hoos struggled in this department—will they turn things around this weekend?

Apply More Pressure to Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

During the last Virginia-Duke meeting, sophomore guard Isaiah Evans led the pack with 19 points, three assists and one steal, while shooting 63.6% from the floor. Although Cameron Boozer wasn't the leading scorer in that particular game, he does lead the Blue Devils in points per game (22.8), rebounds (10.3) and assists (4.1).

The Cavaliers were certainly challenged last time out when it came down to defending Boozer and Evans, and given that this is the ACC Championship Game, the intensity is going to be turned up a couple of notches. Pressuring this duo is imperative.

Pull Ahead Early

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis and Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This will arguably be the most important element for Saturday's game. Once halftime rolled around, the last time UVA and Duke played each other, the Hoos were already behind 41-26. Pulling ahead has never been an easy endeavor for the Cavaliers, as evidenced by their numerous tight finishes, but the Blue Devils will take advantage of any opportunity presented to them.

Be Mindful of Fouling

Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau and Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thijs De Ridder found himself in foul trouble early on during his latest meeting with the Blue Devils, which forced him to sit on the bench for a brief period. But De Ridder is Virginia's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Losing him at any point in the game would be detrimental to the Cavaliers.

Now, De Ridder is one of the few players in the ACC who stands as a true match for Duke, and his size and level of physicality are a major asset. But fouling out is simply not a viable option for UVA this weekend. Of course, the Blue Devils are also a physical team, so the Hoos must be able to punch back. Having said that, knowing when and how to do this is key.