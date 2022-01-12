Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 12th)
See the updated ACC men's basketball standings following the mid-week games
ACC men's basketball standings (updated January 12th)
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
Miami
5-1
13-4
Louisville
4-1
10-5
North Carolina
3-1
11-4
Notre Dame
3-1
9-5
Duke
2-1
12-2
Wake Forest
3-2
13-3
Florida State
3-2
9-5
Virginia
3-2
9-6
Clemson
2-2
10-5
Syracuse
2-2
10-5
Boston College
1-2
6-7
NC State
1-4
8-8
Pittsburgh
1-4
6-10
Virginia Tech
0-3
8-6
Georgia Tech
0-4
6-8
Tuesday ACC men's basketball scores
Pittsburgh 61, Syracuse 77
Miami 64, Florida State 65
Wednesday ACC men's basketball scores
No. 8 Duke at Wake Forest (7pm, ACC network)
Clemson at Notre Dame (7pm, ACC Network Extra)
NC State at Louisville (9pm, ACC Network)
Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
Virginia Tech at Virginia (9pm, ESPN2)