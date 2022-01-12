Skip to main content

Updated ACC Men's Basketball Standings (Jan. 12th)

ACC Men's Basketball Standings

TeamConferenceOverall

Miami

5-1

13-4

Louisville

4-1

10-5

North Carolina

3-1

11-4

Notre Dame

3-1

9-5

Duke

2-1

12-2

Wake Forest

3-2

13-3

Florida State

3-2

9-5

Virginia

3-2

9-6

Clemson

2-2

10-5

Syracuse

2-2

10-5

Boston College

1-2

6-7

NC State

1-4

8-8

Pittsburgh

1-4

6-10

Virginia Tech

0-3

8-6

Georgia Tech

0-4

6-8

Tuesday ACC men's basketball scores

Pittsburgh 61, Syracuse 77

Miami 64, Florida State 65

Wednesday ACC men's basketball scores

No. 8 Duke at Wake Forest (7pm, ACC network)

Clemson at Notre Dame (7pm, ACC Network Extra)

NC State at Louisville (9pm, ACC Network)

Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

Virginia Tech at Virginia (9pm, ESPN2)

