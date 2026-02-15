Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Virginia and Duke Continue to Separate From the Rest Of The Conference

With each passing week, Duke and Virginia continue to seperate from the rest of the ACC.

The Blue Devils beat Clemson yesterday and while UVA did not win a conference game (they beat Ohio State in Nashville), the two teams seem to be on a collision course for a Feb. 28th showdown in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The winner of that game has a high likelihood of being the regular season ACC Champion.

Here is how the ACC standings look after this week's game, as well as the updated look at how the ACC Tournament would look:

Here's the ACC standings following Saturday's slate:

No. 4 Duke (12-1 ACC, 23-2 overall) No. 15 Virginia (10-2 ACC, 22-3 overall) No. 20 Clemson (10-3 ACC, 20-6 overall) Miami (9-3 ACC, 20-5 overall) RV NC State (9-4 ACC, 18-8 overall) No. 11 North Carolina (8-4 ACC, 20-5 overall) No. 24 Louisville (8-4 ACC, 19-6 overall) SMU (6-6 ACC, 17-8 overall) Virginia Tech (6-7 ACC, 17-9 overall) Syracuse (6-7 ACC, 15-11 overall) California (6-7 ACC, 18-8 overall) Florida State (5-7 ACC, 12-13 overall) Stanford (5-8 ACC, 16-10 overall) Wake Forest (4-8 ACC, 13-12 overall) Notre Dame (3-10 ACC, 12-14 overall) Boston College (2-10 ACC, 9-16 overall) Pittsburgh (2-11 ACC, 9-17 overall) Georgia Tech (2-11 ACC, 11-15 overall)

As it currently stands, Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech are the three schools that would not be invited to the 2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which begins March 10 in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(12) Florida State vs. (13) Stanford

vs. (13) (10) Syracuse vs. (15) Notre Dame

vs. (15) (11) California vs. (14) Wake Forest

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(8) SMU vs. (9) Virginia Tech

vs. (9) (12/13) Florida State OR Stanford vs. (5) NC State

OR vs. (5) (10/15) Syracuse OR Notre Dame vs. (7) Louisville

OR vs. (7) (11/14) California OR Wake Forest vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU OR Virginia Tech

vs. (8/9) OR (4) Miami vs. (5/12/13) NC State OR Florida State OR Stanford

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR Syracuse OR Notre Dame

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Clemson vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina OR California OR Wake Forest

Virginia will look to continue their winning streak when they head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Tuesday, then host Miami in a massive matchup on Saturday.

