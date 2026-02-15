Updated KenPom and NCAA Net Rankings For Virginia After Their Win Over Ohio State

The Virginia Cavaliers had a Valentines Day non-conference bout with Ohio State and the Cavaliers came out on top to win thier sixth straight game and move to 22-3. UVA did not play perfectly, but they found a way to win, which has been a theme over this winning streak.

Despite this winning streak, UVA continues to drop in the advanced analytics. After being a top 15 team in the NCAA's NET rankings and in the KenPom Rankings for much of the year, they have been dropping recently and now sit at No. 20 in the Kenpom rankings and 19th in the NET rankings.

Virginia is currently 5-2 in Quad 1 games and 7-1 in Quad 2 games

The fact of the matter is that UVA still has everything in front of it over the last six games. If they win out (including a win over Duke), they can win the ACC's regular season championship, secure the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, and have a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. That might not be in the most likely outcomes, but Ryan Odom has Virginia positioned well.

Big win over Ohio State

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Gabe Cupps (4) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While not a true road game last night (game took place in Nashville), wins like this show what a team is made of. Virginia did not play their best from start to finish, but the found a way to win their sixth straight game. Odom talked about that after the game and what it means:

Yeah, there's no question about it. To play in hostile environments in your conference on the road is always helpful, especially if you have success, and we've been able to find ways to win in a multitude of ways. This group is just pretty resilient. They stick together. They're very connected. I'm very confident that these guys will be connected long after Virginia. There's no question about it. This group is really tight, and I think that's a testament, you know, to their character, their families. It's also a testament to their individual character because, you know, they were willing to take a chance to come here in their first year and make the most of it. Every team has one life to live, and this particular team is living that life, you know, to the fullest, and you see a lot of smiles in there and a happy group. So, we just want to keep winning and keep enjoying the moment together, because being present is everything."

Virginia has three big opportunities to strengthen their resume the rest of the regular season. They host Miami next Saturday, host NC State, and then face Duke on the road. The Cavaliers should be one of the biggest factors in the country down the stretch of the season.

