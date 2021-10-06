UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage Rescheduled to October 17th

The scrimmage was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 16th, but was moved due to the scheduling of the Virginia home football game.

The Blue-White Scrimmage for the UVA men’s and women’s basketball teams was rescheduled from Saturday, October 16th to Sunday, October 17th as a result of the Virginia home football game against Duke being scheduled for 12:30pm on that Saturday.

The women’s scrimmage will begin at 1pm on Sunday and will be followed by the men’s scrimmage, which will start at approximately 2pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no opportunity for fans to meet the student athletes following the conclusion of the scrimmages as in years past.

The event is free admission and the gates and John Paul Jones arena will open at noon.