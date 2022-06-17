Skip to main content

UVA Basketball Makes Top Six for Four-Star Forward Milan Momcilovic

Virginia made the cut for the top-ranked player in Wisconsin alongside Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota, and Louisville
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro Nike EYBL Basketball

Milan Momcilovic (Pewaukee, Wisconsin)

Virginia basketball has made the cut for one of the top prospects in the recruiting class of 2023. Milan Momcilovic, a four-star forward and the No. 1-ranked player from Wisconsin, released his top six schools on Friday evening and UVA made the cut along with Iowa State, Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota, and Louisville. 

Momcilovic, a 6'8", 205-pound power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is rated the No. 8 power forward and the No. 33 overall player in the country in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. In early June, he took an official visit to UVA, one of four schools to host Momcilovic on an official visit. He also visited Iowa State, Minnesota, and UCLA this spring. 

“Tony Bennett is an all-time great coach, and Virginia is an all-time great program," Momcilovic told On3's Jamie Shaw ahead of his official visit. "Going there will be very cool. Leon Bond is from my area in Wisconsin, and he committed there. He has been really talking it up, so that would be cool.”

Momcilovic is already being likened to Dirk Nowitzki and when you see his highlights, the comparison makes sense. He is very crafty in the post and has a lights-out fadeaway jumper that he can hit from anywhere in the mid-range area. A potent perimeter shooter with impressive ball-handling and passing abilities, Momcilovic displays one of the best offensive skillsets of any player in the class of 2023, especially given his size. 

See some of his highlights here:

Virginia has yet to land its first commitment for the recruiting class of 2023, but Momcilovic is the second target to include UVA in his final cut. Jamie Kaiser, a four-star forward and native of Burke, Virginia, put the Cavaliers in his final nine schools shortly after taking an official visit to Charlottesville. 

Momcilovic has not set a date for his commitment announcement yet, but he currently does not have plans to take anymore official visits, so a decision could be coming soon. 

