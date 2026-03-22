UVA vs. Tennessee Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways the Hoos Can Beat the Volunteers

The Virginia Cavaliers are just one day away from their Second Round matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. UVA is a No. 3 seed, while the Volunteers are a No. 6 seed. Both programs are coming off hard-fought First Round victories, and the level of intensity is only going to increase from here.

With the game rapidly approaching, we've broken down three of the most important elements to UVA's play. Checking off these three boxes will help propel the Cavaliers forward and grant them a victory.

Anticipate Difficulty on Offense

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Volunteers are squared away on defense—this has been their greatest strength this season. Head coach Rick Barnes is widely known to run a tight ship on defense, and it certainly pays off. Having said that, this is going to be a challenge for the Hoos. Looking ahead at the matchup, UVA's head coach Ryan Odom stated during a press conference:

"... We have to make sure we're not settling for shots that are contested. We have to make sure that we try to find our shots as best we can and feel the game. We won't know until we get in there, but at this time of year, you're not drastically changing things. You have to trust that your way is going to be the best way and tweak things within games. We had to do it the other night just to get through it. It is what it is."

Win the Turnover Battle

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis and Wright State Raiders guard TJ Burch | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

During Virginia's last matchup against the Wright State Raiders, sloppy turnovers were the name of the game. This could have easily handed the victory over to the Raiders, as evidenced by the swapping of leads. Luck was on the Hoos' side on Friday, but that doesn't mean it will be once they face the Volunteers.

As mentioned, Tennessee is known for its defensive prowess. Handing them a possession could dictate the outcome of the game, ultimately sending UVA home in defeat.

Avoid Foul Trouble

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder and Wright State Raiders forward Kellen Pickett | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

To be candid, for a team that fouls as much as UVA, this is going to be incredibly difficult. Tennessee is a very physical team, and they're bound to apply pressure to the Cavaliers. But the Hoos must be mindful of this—being forced onto the bench due to foul trouble is only going to hurt, and potentially put Virginia in jeopardy. The Volunteers are likely to focus on physical drives and rotation disruption, which often result in foul trouble for the opposing team.