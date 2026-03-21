Which Players Need To Step Up For Virginia To Beat Tennessee and Advance to the Sweet 16?

Virginia advanced past Wright State on Friday afternoon and is gearing up for its second-round matchup against Tennessee. Let’s take a look at some players who need to step up for the Cavaliers to pull out the win.

1. Thijs De Ridder

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives against Wright State Raiders forward Kellen Pickett (4) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It has been a struggle in the last few outings for Virginia’s best player, who had five points in the ACC Championship, lost to Duke on 1-6 shooting, and only 10 points on 3-8 shooting in the first round matchup. De Ridder didn’t get it going until the second half of the contest and struggled in the first half. Against Tennessee and their big men, which includes freshman phenom Nate Ament, De Ridder will have to come ready to play. They will likely need a complete performance from him on both ends of the floor to avoid the upset. De Ridder is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. They need De Ridder more than ever if they are going to make a run.

2. Chance Mallory

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) looks to pass as Wright State Raiders guard TJ Burch (22) defends during the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The true freshman point guard has been a gem of a find for the Cavaliers with his passion, tenacity, grit, and how he runs the second unit. He is another the Hoos will need to step up, especially with Tennessee star guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie going off in the last game, dropping 29 points in a win over Miami (OH). Mallory would provide a spark off the bench and someone who could potentially slow down those driving lanes and keep constant pressure on Gillespie to slow down his rhythm. Defensively, he is one of the better players on the team. Offensively, they will need Mallory to at least hit double-figures. His last few outings have been a struggle, with Mallory only hitting double-figures once in the past six outings. They will need more from him on that end to pull out a win over Tennessee.

3. Ugonna Onyenso

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) warms up before the game against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now this isn’t a call out on Onyenso, who has played superbly lately. However, when you look at the size and how big Tennessee is on the frontline, they are going to need someone to lock down the paint, defend, and get rebounds. Tennessee punished Miami (OH) bigs and made a living in the paint with a 40-16 advantage. This isn’t something Virginia has struggled with this season with their elite big men, but being that Onyenso is No.2 in the nation in blocks, they will need him to control the paint and not let the Vols punish Virginia. I expect a big game for Onyenso on Sunday.