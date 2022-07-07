Virginia Basketball Adds Two Opponents to 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Virginia has nearly filled out its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Cavaliers have added two more games to their non-conference slate. UVA will host North Carolina Central in the season opener on November 7th and Maryland Eastern-Shore on November 25th as reported by The Bracketeer's Rocco Miller.

With the addition of these two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, UVA has finalized eight non-conference matchups for the 2022-2023 season, leaving two games still to be determined. The Cavaliers will also host Northern Iowa (November 14th), James Madison (December 6th), and Houston (December 17th) at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA, and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date.

Here are the games that have been announced for the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball non-conference schedule:

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)

November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor

November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

