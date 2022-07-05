Virginia's Kyle Teel Makes USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

The UVA catcher made the final 26-man roster to represent Team USA in the Netherlands next week

The 26-man roster for the Team USA Baseball Collegiate National Team was finalized on Tuesday and for the second summer in a row, UVA catcher Kyle Teel made the cut. Teel will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 8th to July 15th.

See the full 26-man USA Collegiate National Team roster here.

Teel and UVA teammate Jake Gelof were among 50 of the best collegiate baseball players in the country invited to participate in the USA Baseball training camp and subsequent five-game intrasquad series called 'Stars vs. Stripes.' The series took place in Cary, Durham, and Charlotte, North Carolina over the last several days. Kyle Teel batted 2-9 with three runs scored and an RBI in the series and was named to the 26-man roster on Tuesday. Teel is one of four players who made the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster in both 2021 and 2022.

Team USA will compete in Honkbalweek Haarlem beginning July 9th. The Americans are scheduled to play five opening round games to determine qualifiers for the semifinals. USA will play Japan, Italy, Cuba, Netherlands and Curaçao. All of the games will take place at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. For information on how to stream the games, click here. Here is the full schedule of Team USA's five opening-round games:

July 9th vs. Japan (7am ET)

July 10th vs. Italy (6am ET)

July 11th vs. Cuba (1:30pm ET)

July 12th vs. Netherlands (1:30pm ET)

July 13th vs. Curaçao (9:30am ET)

The semifinals will take place on July 14th and then the bronze medal game and championship game will take place on July 15th.

