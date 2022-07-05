Skip to main content

WATCH: Blake Buchanan Shows Off in UVA Commitment Mixtape

Watch Virginia's newest basketball commit display his impressive skillset in a video by EBC Media
Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball

Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho) committed to the Virginia basketball program on Sunday.

There was more than one occasion to celebrate for Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff on this holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, Virginia basketball landed its first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 from 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan, the No. 1 overall player in Idaho and one of the top big men in the country. 

A native of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Buchanan chose the Cavaliers over the Gonzaga Bulldogs despite growing up just 30 minutes from the campus of Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington. Strong performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last week has turned Buchanan into one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country and now UVA fans can look forward to seeing him in the orange and blue at JPJ in 2023. 

EBC Media, a social media outlet covering high school sports in Idaho put together a mixtape for Buchanan, including some of his best highlights from the past few weeks to celebrate his commitment to Virginia. 

Watch the full video below to see Buchanan display his impressive offensive skillset:

See a longer highlight reel for Buchanan (also by EBC Media) here:

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

2024 Forward Breona Hurd Commits to UVA Women's Basketball

Virginia Basketball Lands First 2023 Commitment from Blake Buchanan

Sam Hauser Signs Three-Year, $6 Million Deal With Boston Celtics

WATCH: Jay Huff Throws Down Two Reverse Dunks in NBA Summer League

Three Former Cavaliers to Play in NBA Summer League

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leo Afonso | UVA Men's Soccer

NBA World Reacts to Malcolm Brogdon-Celtics Trade

Breona Hurd, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
Basketball

2024 Forward Breona Hurd Commits to UVA Women's Basketball

By Matt Newton13 hours ago
Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Lands First 2023 Commitment from Blake Buchanan

By Matt NewtonJul 3, 2022
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Basketball

Sam Hauser Signs Three-Year, $6 Million Deal With Boston Celtics

By Matt NewtonJul 3, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers center Jay Huff (30) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Jay Huff Throws Down Two Reverse Dunks in NBA Summer League

By Matt NewtonJul 3, 2022
Brandon Nakashima, Wimbledon
All Sports

Former Hoo Brandon Nakashima Advances Wimbledon Round of 16

By Matt NewtonJul 3, 2022
Jay Huff Los Angeles Lakers, Trey Murphy New Orleans Pelicans, Sam Hauser Boston Celtics
Basketball

Three Former Cavaliers to Play in NBA Summer League

By Matt NewtonJul 2, 2022
Leo Afonso, Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leo Afonso | UVA Men's Soccer

By Matt NewtonJul 2, 2022
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) dribbles the ball while New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Basketball

NBA World Reacts to Malcolm Brogdon-Celtics Trade

By Matt NewtonJul 2, 2022