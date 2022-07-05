WATCH: Blake Buchanan Shows Off in UVA Commitment Mixtape
There was more than one occasion to celebrate for Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff on this holiday weekend. On Sunday evening, Virginia basketball landed its first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023 from 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan, the No. 1 overall player in Idaho and one of the top big men in the country.
A native of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Buchanan chose the Cavaliers over the Gonzaga Bulldogs despite growing up just 30 minutes from the campus of Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington. Strong performances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last week has turned Buchanan into one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country and now UVA fans can look forward to seeing him in the orange and blue at JPJ in 2023.
EBC Media, a social media outlet covering high school sports in Idaho put together a mixtape for Buchanan, including some of his best highlights from the past few weeks to celebrate his commitment to Virginia.
Watch the full video below to see Buchanan display his impressive offensive skillset:
See a longer highlight reel for Buchanan (also by EBC Media) here:
