Four-Star Elmarko Jackson Includes Virginia Basketball in Cut List

Virginia has made the cut list of yet another recruiting target in the class of 2023. Elmarko Jackson, a four-star guard from South Kent, Connecticut, cut his list to 11 schools on Wednesday and included Virginia along with Kansas, Maryland, Louisville, Notre Dame, VCU, Texas, UCLA, Villanova, Miami, and Michigan.

The 6'3" combo guard picked up offers from nearly 30 programs this summer and cut out several major conference schools with his cut list, including Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John's, Tennessee, Georgetown, and Wisconsin.

UVA offered Jackson on June 24th, but he has yet to schedule an official visit to Virginia. 247Sports rates Jackson as the No. 68 overall prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 14 combo guard in the country, and the No. 2 player in Connecticut.

Virginia currently has offers out to six remaining targets in the recruiting class of 2023. Of those six prospects, five have included the Cavaliers in their latest cut lists: Elmarko Jackson, TJ Power, Taison Chatman, Andrej Stojakovic, and Elijah Gertrude.

PF TJ Power (Shrewsbury, MA)

SG Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN)

SF Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA)

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)

CG Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ)

SG Davin Cosby (Richmond, VA)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here:

