Report: Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off

The Cavaliers will reportedly participate in the Fort Myers Tip-Off next season along with Wisconsin, West Virginia, and SMU
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Prudential Center

The 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off field will reportedly feature Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and SMU.

The Virginia men's basketball team will reportedly be headed to Florida to play in a significant non-conference tournament in the 2023-2024 college basketball season. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off will feature Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and SMU. 

No official announcement has been made by Fort Myers Tip-Off or any of the participating programs. 

The Fort Myers Tip-Off is a two-day college basketball event held annually during the week of Thanksgiving at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida since 2018. Previous champions of the Fort Myers Tip-Off include Florida, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh, and Boston College. 

In the upcoming 2022-2023 season, Virginia is set to participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers will take on Baylor on November 18th and either UCLA or Illinois on November 20th. 

Tip-off times and TV designations for the 2022 Roman Main Event will be announced at a later date. 

See Virginia's full 2022-2023 non-conference schedule here.

