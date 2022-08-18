Brennan Armstrong Snubbed on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players
This week, ESPN released a list of its top 100 college football players for the 2022 season. "Not by unit, conference or where they might or might not be selected in future NFL drafts, but rather a good old-fashioned 1-to-100 stacking of who is the best at playing football, regardless of position," the article read.
Inexplicably, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong did not make the list.
The player who ranked second in all of college football in passing yards per game and total offense and sixth in the country in points responsible for did not make the list ranking the sport's top 100 players for the upcoming season.
One Cavalier did make the list. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks came in at No. 95. Here's what ESPN said about him:
"Wicks was a big-play machine last season, catching 57 balls for 1,203 yards -- an average of 21.1 yards per catch, good for fifth nationally. He was the first player since 2019 to catch 50 passes and average at least 20 yards per reception, and Wicks finished the year with 27 catches of 20 yards or more -- trailing only Jordan Addison and Jaxon Smith-Njigba among Power 5 receivers."
Somehow, ESPN was able to recognize Wicks as a top 100 player (which we agree with, but would have had Wicks ranked much higher on the list) without noticing the man who was throwing him those passes.
As Danny Neckel pointed out, ESPN included 21 quarterbacks in the top 100, but omitted the Power Five's leader in average passing yards and average total offense in 2021.
21 quarterbacks listed on the top 100, but somehow (as Danny Neckel points out) the Power Five's leader in average passing yards and averaging total offense in 2021 did not make the cut.
Make it make sense.
Read More
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
Four-Star Elmarko Jackson Includes Virginia Basketball in Cut List
Former UVA Safety De'Vante Cross Signs With Green Bay Packers
Report: Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
NFL Vet Mike Glennon Breaks Down Brennan Armstrong's Quarterback Film
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Norfolk Offensive Lineman
UVA Basketball Target Freddie Dilione Commits to Tennessee