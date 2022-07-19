Virginia Basketball to Face Baylor in Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

The 2019 and 2021 national champions will battle in Las Vegas on November 18th. Courtesy of USATSI

The first-round matchups for the 2022 Roman Main Event have been set. UCLA will play Illinois and Baylor will face Virginia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 18th, as reported by Jon Rothstein on Tuesday.

The first round games will happen on November 18th and then the consolation game (between the losers of the first round games) and the championship game (featuring the winners) will take place on November 20th.

The Virginia-Baylor game will pit two of the last three national champions against each other, with the Bears winning the title in 2021 and the Cavaliers winning it all in 2019. UVA and Baylor have met only one time in history, a 79-61 victory for Baylor on December 28th, 1968 in Greenville, North Carolina.

All four of the participants in the 2022 Roman Main Event have earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in the last four seasons and three of the four (UCLA, Baylor, Virginia) have been to the Final Four in the last four years.

Tip-off times and TV designations for the 2022 Roman Main Event will be announced at a later date.

See Virginia's full 2022-2023 non-conference schedule here.

