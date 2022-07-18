Skip to main content

Emma Navarro Wins 2022 Liepaja Open

Navarro won her second-career ITF title in Latvia on Sunday
Emma Navarro wins 2022 Liepaja Open

Emma Navarro won her second-career ITF title on Sunday.

Less than a month after officially turning pro, Emma Navarro has already won her second-career ITF tournament. The former UVA women's tennis star competed in the 2022 Liepaja Open in Latvia this week and brought home the title on Sunday.

Navarro, who won her first ITF title at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K Tournament back in November when she was still an amateur, entered the 60K Liepaja Open as the No. 5 seed. She breezed through the first round 6-0, 6-1 and then defeated Spain's Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. Against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Navarro again won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1. 

In the semifinals, Navarro dropped her first set of the tournament, as Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic took the opening set 7-5. Unfazed, Navarro bounced back to win the second set 6-3 and the third 7-5 to earn her second-straight appearance in an ITF final. China's Yue Yuan gave Navarro a battle in both sets in the final, but Navarro emerged victorious with the 6-4, 6-4 win to clinch the title and the $9,142 winner's purse. 

After a two-year career at Virginia in which she went 51-3, won the 2021 NCAA Singles title, and was named the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, Navarro officially turned pro on June 26th. Currently ranked the No. 155 women's singles player on the WTA Tour, Navarro is expected to rise significantly in the rankings and be well within the top 150 when they are updated. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Sports Illustrated Ranks Virginia's Conference Value

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

Scott Stadium
Football

Sports Illustrated Ranks Virginia's Conference Value

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Jayden Gardner UVA basketball
Basketball

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

By Matt Newton18 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Emma Weyant holds a trophy after finishing second in the 500 free at the NCAA Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech.
All Sports

UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton21 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

By Matt NewtonJul 16, 2022
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

By Matt NewtonJul 16, 2022
Taison Chatman top five
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

By Matt Newton9 hours ago
Jay Aiello, Virginia Cavaliers wrestling
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jay Aiello | UVA Wrestling

By Matt NewtonJul 15, 2022
Emily Sonnett, U.S. Women's National Team
All Sports

WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

By Matt NewtonJul 15, 2022