Emma Navarro wins 2022 Liepaja Open

Emma Navarro won her second-career ITF title on Sunday. Courtesy of World Tennis Tour

Less than a month after officially turning pro, Emma Navarro has already won her second-career ITF tournament. The former UVA women's tennis star competed in the 2022 Liepaja Open in Latvia this week and brought home the title on Sunday.

Navarro, who won her first ITF title at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K Tournament back in November when she was still an amateur, entered the 60K Liepaja Open as the No. 5 seed. She breezed through the first round 6-0, 6-1 and then defeated Spain's Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. Against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Navarro again won in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Navarro dropped her first set of the tournament, as Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic took the opening set 7-5. Unfazed, Navarro bounced back to win the second set 6-3 and the third 7-5 to earn her second-straight appearance in an ITF final. China's Yue Yuan gave Navarro a battle in both sets in the final, but Navarro emerged victorious with the 6-4, 6-4 win to clinch the title and the $9,142 winner's purse.

After a two-year career at Virginia in which she went 51-3, won the 2021 NCAA Singles title, and was named the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, Navarro officially turned pro on June 26th. Currently ranked the No. 155 women's singles player on the WTA Tour, Navarro is expected to rise significantly in the rankings and be well within the top 150 when they are updated.

