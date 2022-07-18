Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Dontayvion Wicks and Brennan Armstrong are on the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award. Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Two Virginia football players were recognized on the watch list for the 2022 Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong and junior wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, and given to America's College Player of the Year since 1937.

Virginia was one of only 14 schools to have multiple players named to 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, which was released on Monday morning. See the full list below:

The 2022 Maxwell Award semifinalists will be revealed on November 1st and three finalists will be announced on November 22nd. The winner of the 86th Maxwell Award will be announced during the ESPN College Football Awards Show on December 8th, while the formal presentation of the award will take place at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in Atlantic City in March.

Only one Virginia football player has ever won the Maxwell Award. Bill Dudley took home the honors as the nation's most outstanding college football player back in 1941. Brennan Armstrong was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award in 2021.

