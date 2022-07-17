UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

Emma Weyant could be leaving Virginia after just one season. Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

As Virginia prepares to make a run at a third-straight NCAA women's swimming & diving national championship next year, the Cavaliers could potentially be without one of their key swimmers from this past season. Rising sophomore Emma Weyant has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as reported by SwimSwam on Saturday.

A silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics before she even arrived on Grounds last fall, Weyant went on to have a superb freshman season at UVA. The Sarasota, Florida native won the 500-yard freestyle at the ACC Championships and was the runner-up for the ACC title in the 400-yard individual medley.

At the NCAA Championships, Weyant earned silver in the 500-yard freestyle, second only to Penn's Lia Thomas. Next season, she will likely be the favorite to win the 500-yard NCAA title. She also finished fourth in the 400-yard individual medley and anchored Virginia's second-place 800-yard freestyle relay team at NCAAs. Weyant scored 32 individual points to help the Cavaliers clinch their second-straight national championship.

As noted in SwimSwam's report, a swimmer entering the transfer portal only means that she can be contacted by other schools and coaches, but maintains the option to return to her original school. With little details available regarding Weyant's decision to enter the portal, it seems there is still at least a possibility that she could return to Virginia. But if Weyant's time at UVA has indeed come to an end, then the Cavaliers will certainly miss her contributions in the years to come.

