Virginia Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule
Virginia basketball officially announced its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Monday afternoon.
UVA's non-conference schedule could be one of the toughest in the Tony Bennett era, as it includes at least four games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season: Michigan, Houston, and two games against Illinois, UCLA, or Baylor.
The Cavaliers will host NC Central (November 7th), Monmouth (November 11th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), Houston (December 17th) and Albany (December 28th) at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date.
2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
November 7: vs. NC Central
November 11: vs. Monmouth
November 14: vs. Northern Iowa
Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)
November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor
November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor
November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
December 6th: vs. James Madison
December 17th: vs. Houston
December 28th: vs. Albany
We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's 20-game ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:
Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse
Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame
Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest
Dates and game times for the entire schedule, including for Virginia's 20-game ACC slate, will be announced at a later date.
