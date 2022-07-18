Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

See UVA's full 10-game slate of non-conference action for the upcoming basketball season
Tony Bennett and Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball coaching staff at the 2022 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

UVA basketball's 

Virginia basketball officially announced its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season on Monday afternoon. 

UVA's non-conference schedule could be one of the toughest in the Tony Bennett era, as it includes at least four games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season: Michigan, Houston, and two games against Illinois, UCLA, or Baylor. 

The Cavaliers will host NC Central (November 7th), Monmouth (November 11th), Northern Iowa (November 14th), Maryland Eastern-Shore (November 25th), James Madison (December 6th), Houston (December 17th) and Albany (December 28th) at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Virginia is on the road for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year and will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on November 29th. UVA will participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas on November 18th and 20th along with Illinois, UCLA and Baylor. The Cavaliers will face two of those three teams during the tournament with those matchups to be released at a later date. 

2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

November 7: vs. NC Central

November 11: vs. Monmouth

November 14: vs. Northern Iowa

Roman Main Event (Las Vegas)
November 18: vs. Illinois/UCLA/Baylor
November 20: vs Illinois/UCLA Baylor

November 25: vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

November 29: at Michigan (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December 6th: vs. James Madison

December 17th: vs. Houston

December 28th: vs. Albany

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We also have the matchups and locations, but not the dates, for Virginia's 20-game ACC basketball schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Home and Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse

Home only: Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Away only: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Dates and game times for the entire schedule, including for Virginia's 20-game ACC slate, will be announced at a later date. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Emma Navarro Wins 2022 Liepaja Open

Sports Illustrated Ranks Virginia's Conference Value

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Dontayvion Wicks and Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football, Maxwell Award watch list
Football

Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Matt Newton4 hours ago
Emma Navarro wins 2022 Liepaja Open
All Sports

Emma Navarro Wins 2022 Liepaja Open

By Matt Newton6 hours ago
Scott Stadium
Football

Sports Illustrated Ranks Virginia's Conference Value

By Matt Newton18 hours ago
Jayden Gardner UVA basketball
Basketball

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jayden Gardner | UVA Men's Basketball

By Matt NewtonJul 17, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers Emma Weyant holds a trophy after finishing second in the 500 free at the NCAA Womens Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech.
All Sports

UVA Swimmer Emma Weyant Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt NewtonJul 17, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

By Matt NewtonJul 16, 2022
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

By Matt NewtonJul 16, 2022
Taison Chatman top five
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

By Matt Newton16 hours ago