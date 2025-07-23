Virginia Basketball: UVA Makes The Final Ten For Elite 2026 Recruit
Ryan Odom and Virginia are working to build a top 2026 recruiting class and they have made the cut for one of the top targets on the board. Yesterday, 2026 forward Billy White narrowed down his list of schools to ten and the Cavaliers are one of the ten schools, along with Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Stanford, Maryland, Texas A&M, SMU, and LSU.
Last month, On3 Sports Joe Tipton reported that White would be taking an official visit to UVA.
ccording to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. The 6'8 195 forward reportedly has official visits lined up to SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, LSU, and Maryland. Keep an eye on this recruitment going forward.
UVA has been busy setting up visits for 2026 prospects and offering high-level prospects in the 2027 class.
A few weeks ago, 2026 five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, NY, got an offer from UVA. Mingo is one of the top players in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, which has him ranked as the No. 8 player in the country, the No. 4 combo guard in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of New York.
Mingo is going to be one of the most highly-coveted players in the entire class and already has offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Virginia Tech, UConn, Ole Miss, and St. John's, among others. This is going to be a recruitment to watch going forward.
After reeling in an elite transfer class, Odom is hoping to landing young prospects that will get Virginia back to the level they were under Tony Bennett. He is after some of the best players in the 2026 class and that is the way that it should be.