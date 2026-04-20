Virginia Is A Finalist For A Top 100 National Recruit In The 2027 Class

Virginia is in contention for one of the top point guards in the nation after Chase Richardson announced his top five schools. His finalists include Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas A&M and Virginia.

4⭐️ Chase Richardson is down to five schools, source told @Rivals:



Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Texas A&M, and Virginia



The 6-1 point guard is a top-85 recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/cXyXg0xK5X pic.twitter.com/8lThNqEL4j — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

Head coach Ryan Odom's first true class as the head coach for the Cavaliers is the 2026 class. However, the Hoos don’t have any recruits committed for the class just yet, but there is a way to go. Landing Richardson would certainly be one of the top recruits of the Ryan Odom era and his first blue-chip prospect.

According to 247Sports, Richardson is a four-star prospect, the No.6 player in Texas, the No.19 point guard, and the No.84 player in the nation. He played at a high level during his junior season, averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 steals.

When you look at his game, you see a player with a smooth jumper that can score in catch and shoot situations and also can create off the bounce. He has a patented stepback move that allows him to create separation from defenders. Richardson also does a good job of running the offense and always makes the right play to set up his teammates or score a basketball. His vision is very underrated, but he is always the one to see the full floor and make plays at a high level. Richardson is also an underrated finisher who can finish through contact and around the rim.

Back in Odom’s introductory press conference with the team, he emphasized how important landing high school recruits was and why they were of importance.

"Our recipe at VCU was get the best high school players that you could possibly get - whether they're coming straight from high school, prep school, it didn't matter - find the best players that fit your university and fit your style of play," Odom said. "Retain your players. There's nothing more important than retention because they understand the culture," said Odom.

Virginia is still searching for that name-brand recruit for the Odom era. They will have to do some work to close down on some players, especially Richardson, but they have everything they need to begin to bring in top players for now and in the future. After winning 30 games last year and bringing back the majority of the roster, Coach Odom has a true development plan for his players and resonates with them. That will be a key factor in recruitment in the future.