Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

Tony McNiff/Tw

Wisconsin's No. 1 player picked up an offer from the Cavaliers on Tuesday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tony Bennett continues to use his home state as a strong recruiting base. Kon Knueppel, a four-star forward in the class of 2024 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, picked up an offer from Virginia on Tuesday.

UVA joins a growing list of major conference programs to offer Knueppel, a 6'5" small forward. Knueppel has been offered by Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Marquette, Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and USC. Rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knueppel is the No. 9 small forward in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin. He is widely considered one of the best shooters in the class of 2024. 

See his highlights below:

There are currently two Wisconsin natives on the UVA men's basketball roster - Reece Beekman (Milwaukee, WI) and Leon Bond III (Wauwatosa, WI) - who now play for Tony Bennett, a well-known Wisconsin native who played at Wisconsin-Green Bay and got his coaching start on his father's staff at the University of Wisconsin. 

Now, Bennett is looking to go back to the Wisconsin well on the recruiting trail again, as he begins to recruit the state's top player in the class of 2024. Bennett visited Knueppel in person on Tuesday at Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee and officially extended him a scholarship offer. 

Virginia has now offered eight players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)
SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)
SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

