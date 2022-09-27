Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

Tony Bennett continues to use his home state as a strong recruiting base. Kon Knueppel, a four-star forward in the class of 2024 from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, picked up an offer from Virginia on Tuesday.

UVA joins a growing list of major conference programs to offer Knueppel, a 6'5" small forward. Knueppel has been offered by Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Marquette, Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, Miami, Minnesota, Texas A&M, and USC. Rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knueppel is the No. 9 small forward in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin. He is widely considered one of the best shooters in the class of 2024.

See his highlights below:

There are currently two Wisconsin natives on the UVA men's basketball roster - Reece Beekman (Milwaukee, WI) and Leon Bond III (Wauwatosa, WI) - who now play for Tony Bennett, a well-known Wisconsin native who played at Wisconsin-Green Bay and got his coaching start on his father's staff at the University of Wisconsin.

Now, Bennett is looking to go back to the Wisconsin well on the recruiting trail again, as he begins to recruit the state's top player in the class of 2024. Bennett visited Knueppel in person on Tuesday at Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee and officially extended him a scholarship offer.

Virginia has now offered eight players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)

PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates



Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

Duke HC Mike Elko Previews Virginia

Will Virginia Land Another Commit in the 2023 Recruiting Class?

Chico Bennett Jr. Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week