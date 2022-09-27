Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

Virginia released its depth chart for Saturday night's game at Duke. See the full depth chart in the image below:

Some key takeaways:

Sophomore Jestus Johnson III is now listed as the starter at center over Ty Furnish, who started each of the first four games of the season, but Johnson replaced Furnish at the position during the Syracuse game

True freshman Houston Curry is now listed as the backup for Jonathan Leech at right tackle instead of Charlie Patterson. That makes two freshmen in the two-deep on the offensive line with McKale Boley continuing to be the backup for Logan Taylor at left tackle

Perris Jones and Mike Hollins are still the only players listed at running back in that order

D'Sean Perry moved up to the starting spot at MIKE linebacker temporarily as Nick Jackson will sit out for the first half of the Duke game due to a targeting penalty called him during the Syracuse game

Coen King is not listed as one of the strong safeties as he went down with an MCL sprain last week

The placekicker position now reads "Brendan Farrell or Will Bettridge". Farrell was replaced by the true freshman Bettridge last week after he missed a pair of field goals in the first quarter. Bettridge went 2/3 on extra points as he had one blocked. Tony Elliott says Will Bettridge will kick the field goals at Duke, while Brendan Farrell will handle kickoffs.

