Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard

The top recruit in the state of Minnesota has picked up an offer from Virginia. Daniel Freitag, a four-star point guard from Minneapolis, announced on Thursday night that he has been offered by UVA.

A talented two-sport athlete who also plays wide receiver and defensive back at Jefferson Senior in Minneapolis, Freitag is being recruited by major conference programs in both football and basketball. Virginia joins Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin on the list of basketball programs that have offered Freitag so far. Minnesota's football program has also offered Freitag and he has been recruited as a football prospect by Wisconsin and Notre Dame, who hosted him on a visit in September.

A 6'2" point guard, Daniel Freitag is rated the No. 53 overall recruit in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite as well as the No. 8 point guard in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Minnesota.

Virginia has now offered nine players in the recruiting class of 2024:

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Matthews, NC)

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)

PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI)

PG Daniel Freitag (Minneapolis, MN)

