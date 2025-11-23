Virginia vs Butler Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
3:15 1H- Jacari WHite hits a mean stepback three to cut the lead to five points. Virginia trails 41-36; The Hoos on a 6-0 run
4:17 1H- Finley Bizjack is giving the Hoos trouble and has 12 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. Butler leads 41-30
4:40 1H- Butler is on a 9-2 run and lead by nine points (37-28)after Virginia cut the deficit to two points
7:11 1H- Virginia has gotten back into it and close the deficit to two points after a Malik Thomas three pointer. The Hoos trail 26-24
10:30 1H- Thijs De Ridder goes down with an an injury
14:39 1H- Virginia trails Butler 13-9. Thijs De Ridder leads the team with five points. UVA 4-10 from the field
17:25 1H- Butler has an early 8-2 lead and is 3-5 from the field
20:00 1H-Butler gets the tip and hits the first basket of the game to give itself an early 2-0 lead.
Starting Lineup:
G- Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F- Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
Virginia is back in action on Sunday against Butler to conclude the Greenbrier Tip-Off Classic. The Hoos picked up an 83-78 victory. Thijs De Ridder led the way with 26 points. Chance Mallory was on fire off the bench and contributed 16 points. The Hoos will now look to improve its record and get another win.
More Virginia Basketball News:
•How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Butler: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
•Virginia Men's Basketball Ascends In Latest KenPom Rankings After Win vs Northwestern
•Will Virginia Land a Spot on the AP Top 25 After Win Over Northwestern?
•Virginia Finishes Strong, Downs Northwestern
•Three Key Takeaways from Virginia's Tight 83-78 Win Over Northwestern