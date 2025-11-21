Virginia vs Northwestern Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
20:00 1H-
Starting Lineup:
G- Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F- Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
The biggest test so far for this Virginia Basketball team under Ryan Odom has arrived. The Cavaliers face Northwestern today and look to get a big non-conference win for the ACC.
UVA meets Northwestern for the first time since 2007.
• UVA has scored 80+ points in its first four games for the first time since 2006 (Arizona, Morgan St., UNC Asheville and UMES)
• Ryan Odom is the second UVA coach to start his tenure 4-0, joining Henry Lannigan (1905-06, 4-0).
• UVA ranks fourth nationally in blocks per game (8.1), eighth in offensive rebounds per game (17.5), 14th in field goal percentage defense (34.9%), 16th in scoring margin (29.3), 17th in rebounds per game (46.0) 18th in rebound margin (14.5) and 21st in scoring defense (61.5).
So who wins today's game? Be sure to stay tuned in right here for live updates, stats, and more!