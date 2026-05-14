What We Know About Virginia Basketball's 2026-2027 Non-Conference Schedule So Far

One of the few critiques you could make about Virginia basketball last season was that they did not have to play a tough non-conference schedule, and that was why the Cavaliers were held back in the rankings for much of the season. They were able to go on the road and beat Texas, as well as winning a neutral site matchup against Ohio State later in the season, but Ryan Odom's program is not going to have that problem next season.

The 2026-2027 non-conference schedule is still coming together for UVA and here is what is known right now.

UVA is going to play Maryland next season, and it will be an early-season matchup with the Terrapins. According to Greg Madia at the Daily Progress, the game is going to take place on Nov. 13th in College Park, MD. The two teams did play last season and it resulted in an 80-72 victory for the Cavaliers.

Another marquee game that we know is set in stone right now is the matchup with UConn at Madison Square Garden in December. This has the makings of a potential top 10 matchup, as the Cavaliers and the Huskies have often been placed high on numerous way too eary top 25 lists. UConn is one of, if not the top, program in the country, and they were close to winning their third national championship in four seasons. After losing to Michigan in this year's title game, Dan Hurley and the Huskies are going to be a big problem in 2026-2027.

Virginia is also going to reportedly be competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein. The other four teams that are going to be competing in the first part of the event include Texas A&M and Marquette. One other team that has not been named will also be competing in the event.

There is also going to be the ACC/SEC Challenge, which has not been finalized. Last season, UVA went on the road and blew out Texas, a team that was able to make it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Given the season that Virginia just had and how they are projected to be in the upcoming year, I think that UVA is going to get a good opponent to play. It could be Florida, which is the favorite to be the preseason No. 1.

Virginia's 2026-27 non-conference schedule:



ACC/SEC Challenge

Battle 4 Atlantis (2)

UConn (MSG)

At Maryland https://t.co/6jC8vDHzZ3 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 13, 2026

Other non-conference matchups for UVA include a Nov. 3rd game against Drexel and a Dec. 13th game against Western Carolina.

Playing in marquee games in the non-conference is not only a win for the fans (though I wish more games were home-and-home), but they are huge for the program to be in the spotlight and get early resume building opportunities.

Look out for more news to come on Virginia's 2026-2027 non-conference schedule and their ACC schedule when it is released.