Report: Virginia Basketball On the Verge Of Scheduling Massive Non-Conference Game With UConn

Virginia basketball could be playing in one of the biggest non-conference games in the country next season.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Virginia and UConn are nearing an agreement to play a non-conference game on December 20th at Madison Square Garden.

NEWS: UConn and Virginia are in advanced discussions to meet on December 20th at MSG, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/FhkhoZk5Vg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2026

Big Time Game

This would be a matchup of two teams that might be in the top ten at the start of next season.

In the series history, UConn has the big advantage, going 6-2 against the Cavaliers, but the two programs have not met since Dec. 10th, 1997.

Virginia is returning a large portion of their nucleus from this past season, with first team All-ACC forward Thijs de Ridder slated to return, along with fellow starters Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh. Top bench reserve Chance Mallory is going to play a big role on this team next season, and the Cavaliers have made two transfer additions so far in UC Irvine forward Jurian Dixon and Arkansas State guard Christian Harmon, who should either be starters or be top bench options next season.

UConn is going to be among the top contenders to make it back to the national championship game next season. They are losing Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr, but they have arguably the best coach in the country in Dan Hurley and are returning Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr. Mullins could have been a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft next month, but his return is going to be huge for this Huskies squad next year. Nils Machowski averaged 17.2 PPG at Wofford last season and Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia and both players will figure into the rotation heavily for UConn next season.

One of the key criticisms of Virginia last season, despite their 30-6 record and run to the ACC Tournament Championship game, was that they did not play a tough schedule and when they played tough opponents, they did not play well or did not win. The first game against Duke was a disaster and a near 30-point blowout, they blew a big lead against North Carolina, and came up short against a flawed Tennessee team in the NCAA Tournament. Last year's big non-conference win was Texas, which aged well with the run the Longhorns made in the NCAA Tournament, but Odom and the Cavaliers lacked big non-conference wins or games in general last season. That won't be the case if this deal comes together.