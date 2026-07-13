Where are they now? Former Virginia basketball stars playing overseas in 2026

It's no secret that Virginia basketball has an excellent track record of getting players to the pro level, whether that's in the United States or Europe. Today, we're going to check in on all the former UVA basketball players who currently play professionally overseas.

Most Virginia fans probably know that bigger-name players like Mamadi Diakite, Kyle Guy, London Perrantes, and Justin Anderson still play, but there are quite a few other classic names who continue to dominate the floor in other countries.

It's important to note that other former Hoos played in Europe last season, but these are the current players under contract for the 2026/2027 season for their respective teams.

Former Cavaliers across the globe

Jacari White - Windrose Giants Antwerp (Belgium - Belgian Pro Basketball League)

Devon Hall - Olimpia Milano (Italy - Lega Serie A)

Justin Anderson - Dubai Basketball (Dubai - UAE/ABA League)

Mamadi Diakite - Baskonia (Spain - Liga ACB)

Tomas Woldetensae - Reggio Emilia (Italy - Lega Serie A)

Ben Vander Plas - Dziki Warsaw (Poland - PLK)

Jerome Meyinsse - Quimsa (Argentina - La Liga)

London Perrantes - Maroussi (Greece - GBL)

Armaan Franklin - Limoges CSP Elite (France - Betclic ELITE Pro A)

Darion Atkins - Maccabi Urban Ramat Gan (Israel - Israeli Winner League)

Kody Stattmann - Cairns Taipans (Australia - NBL)

Kihei Clark - House of Talents Kortrijk Spurs (Belgium - Belgian Pro Basketball League)

Kyle Guy - Shanxi Loongs in (China - CBA)

Sylven Landesberg - BK Karbon-X Dukes Klosterneuburg (Austria - Austrian BSL)

Nigel Johnson - Al Ahli Sports Club Doha (Qatar - QBL)

Akil Mitchell - Nagasaki Velca (Japan - Japanese B1 League)

Taine Murray - Tauranga Whai (New Zealand - NBL)

Jayden Gardner - New Taipei Kings (Taiwan - TPBL)

Mike Tobey - Dreamland Gran Canaria (Spain - Liga ACB)

Braxton Key - Fenerbahçe (Turkey - Basketbol Süper Ligi)

A lot of these players, if not all, are recognizable to a large portion of the fanbase and bring back memories from different time periods of UVA basketball. For example, Sylven Landesberg last played for the Cavaliers back in 2010, before going undrafted and signing a two-year contract with Maccabi Haifa in Israel. He was a crucial facilitator for the team during the Dave Leitao-to-Tony Bennett coaching transition.

On the other hand, Kyle Guy recently helped Virginia win its first national championship in 2019 and led the team in scoring for two straight seasons.

Going through this list and doing the research really felt nostalgic, and hopefully more and more Cavaliers will find success overseas going forward.