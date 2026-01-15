Where Is UVA in the Latest NET and KenPom Rankings After Win Over Louisville?

The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball program has been red-hot as of late after experiencing a minor setback at their ACC opener. Now, the Cavaliers are on a stunning four-game winning streak and own a 15-2 overall record.

Considering their consistent performance throughout the season thus far, it doesn't come as a surprise that they've been rising in numerous rankings. Much of their success can be attributed to the chemistry that the Cavaliers have on the court, despite being a relatively fresh roster. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his latest press conference:

"I think the first thing is you have to bring people in that fit the school and that fit the coaching and the style. Certainly, you know, we feel like we've done really well with the guys that we have here. The character is extremely strong. They've connected. We've done a lot of things. Nothing earth-shattering that other coaches aren't doing. [We’re] just spending time together, you know, and making it a point to be together, be present... It's just a chance to be on, you know, a really special team if you'll let it happen, because we really have talented guys, and I think they care about one another, and that's what being on a team's all about. It's like you have to care deeply about one another and not worry about who's getting the credit. You know, it's all about Virginia getting the credit."

UVA's KenPom Ranking

According to KenPom's updated rankings, the Cavaliers come in at No. 14. Sitting one spot above them at No. 13 is BYU, while Nebraska is just below them at No. 15. Claiming the top three spots are Michigan, Arizona, and Iowa State, respectively. At one point this season, Virginia's home was at No. 24, so eventually climbing up to No. 14 is a notable achievement.

UVA's NET Ranking

The latest men's basketball NET rankings, as of Jan. 14, show Virginia at No. 14. NET stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, a metric now used in place of the former Rating Power Index (RPI). These rankings consider various components, including winning percentage, game results, quality of play, offensive and defensive efficiency, game location and strength of schedule. This is a more detailed metric than the RPI was.

With Virginia landing at No. 14 this week, they've been making steady progress, slowly climbing their way up. Here's how the Cavaliers' quadrants preset:

Quad 1: 3-1

Quad 2: 4-1

Quad 3: 1-0

Quad 4: 7-0

Virginia's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. EST against SMU. The Cavaliers are hoping to clinch another victory, ultimately extending their winning streak to five consecutive games.

