Who Can Return to Virginia Women’s Basketball For The 2026–27 Season?

The Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball program faced elimination in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament after the TCU Horned Frogs pulled ahead in the third quarter. The Hoos season came to an end, but if all goes according to plan, they stand a strong chance at returning to the tourney next year.

Unfortunately, next season, the Cavaliers will be playing without some of their key players who have now run out of eligibility. Among those athletes are Paris Clark, Romi Levy, Caitlin Weimar, Jillian Brown, and Danelle Arigbabu.

Losing Clark, in particular, could be detrimental to Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's program. Throughout her latest campaign, the 5'8" guard averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from the floor. While facing the Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16, she posted 20 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals.

"... She was just completely about the culture, bought in, bought into myself and our coaches and this team and just bought into leaving a legacy," Agugua-Hamilton explained during her recent media appearance, in reference to Clark. "We're definitely going to miss having her around. She was here three years and she was a part of some really big wins and obviously a big part of this run."

Fortunately, even with her departure, UVA will not be without talent; they have a handful of players who are expected to return.

Who Still Has Eligibility?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kymora Johnson | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The three key names who can return next season are Kymora Johnson, Tabitha Amanze and Sa'Myah Smith. Johnson leads the program in points (19.5), assists (5.9) and steals (2.1). In the tourney, she posted an incredible performance, registering 28 points in two consecutive games. During his final meeting against TCU, she finished with 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 31.8% from the floor.

Outside of this leading trio, five more Cavaliers are eligible to return, including Adeang Ring, Breona Hurd, Gabby White, Raiane Dias Dos Santos and Olivia McGhee.

Virginia is undoubtedly facing noticeable losses, but the Hoos are in good company with the potential returning players. Next year, they're looking to return to the NCAA Tournament in hopes of making a deeper run, this time advancing to the Elite Eight. As always, this will not be a smooth-sailing endeavor, but the confidence and talent are there, which are two primary ingredients for a successful college basketball season.