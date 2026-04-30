What Does Virginia Basketball Still Need To Add In The Transfer Portal?

Virginia has added just one player so far in the transfer portal, and still has a few positions of need to fill out its roster for the 2026-2027 season. To get back to the level they were at last year, they must address these key positions to be a contending team next winter. Let’s take a closer look.

Backup Center

Virginia is still in need for a backup center to help in the rotation of what they have with Johann Grünloh, who improved last season as the day wore on. Grünloh is a solid starter with star potential, but the Cavaliers need someone who can rotate in for him. They haven’t added a player from the portal yet, and they don’t have another center on the roster. That could be potentially problematic for the Hoos. Last season, Virginia was so good because of the play of Ugonna Onyenso when he came into the game and how he was able to lock down the paint. The Cavaliers could go for a scoring threat at the center position who could space the floor and also be an interior presence on the offensive end of the floor. It is really a pick-your-poison type of deal for Hoos.

Solid Wing

Virginia still needs a solid wing they can use, even potentially in the starting lineup. When you look at the lineup, they will likely have Chance Mallory at the point guard, Sam Lewis at shooting guard, Thijs De Ridder at power forward, and Grünloh at center. The position in question is the small forward position or the three. We don’t know who the starter will be in that position. Could it be Silas Barksdale, Carter Lang, or Martin Carrere? We still don’t know at this point, and it is up for grabs at the moment. Adding a veteran player at his spot in the portal could do wonders in terms of competition, depth, and making the team better. That three spot could make the difference in Virginia making a deep run next year, and they have to hit on the player who will be thrust into that position.

Backup Point Guard

Chance Mallory was an elite guard for the Cavaliers off the bench last season and gave Coach Odom a player he could rely on late in games. Mallory averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Mallory even carried some games last season for the Hoos. The backup point guard is still up for grabs, and Owen Odom could pursue that role; he is still unproven. Getting a veteran guard who can run the show off the bench, where the Hoos don’t miss a beat and could be a valuable contributor. They need a similar contribution like how they got in 2025-2026 to be a force to be reckoned with.