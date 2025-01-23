Breaking Down How UVA Football Replaces Malachi Fields
Malachi Fields heads to South Bend, Indiana, after recording 808 yards and five touchdowns his senior season in Charlottesville. Using his 6'4" frame, Fields was a surefire target for Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett over the last two seasons, and his presence on the field will be missed in 2025. With Fields set to suit up for Notre Dame in 2025, Virginia is tasked with replacing Fields this fall to provide new quarterback Chandler Morris with a wide receiver group that will allow him to lead Virginia to bowl eligibility.
In the words of Billy Beane from Moneyball, "What we might be able to do is re-create him. Re-create him in the aggregate."
Starting with the returning cast, Trell Harris is set to return after missing most of the season due to an injury, allowing him to redshirt the year and retain eligibility. The former Kent State transfer, in his four games in 2024, recorded 15 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Harris recorded the first touchdown of the season for the Cavaliers with a 35-yard strike from Colandrea, quickly establishing himself as a deep threat to the Hoos.
Against Wake Forest, Harris built on his week one performance, posting seven catches for 91 yards and a key 24-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that helped the Hoos comeback from a 13-point deficit on the road. Although we did not see Harris recognize his full potential in 2024, this fall allows Harris to serve as Chandler Morris's reliable pass-catcher with deep-threat ability, similar to Fields.
Kameron Courtney also returns after an impressive freshman season where he recorded 12 catches for 114 yards, earning him UVa's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Courtney has been praised as having tremendous upside, utilizing his shiftiness to break tackles and make guys miss in the open field. Expect Courtney to move into an even more significant role in 2025 and keep an eye on his development during spring football.
Other prominent returners are Suderian Harrison, a shifty slot receiver, and Andre Greene Jr., who is similar to Fields in size, standing at 6 '2 and known for his contested catch ability. Greene Jr. made a clutch catch on a two-point conversion in the win over Boston College back in October.
Moving to the transfers, the Cavaliers picked up two wide receivers in the portal, Jahmal Edrine from Purdue and Cam Ross from JMU. Starting with the former, Edrine committed to the Hoos in December after posting 23 catches for 365 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Standing at 6'3", Edrine is a big-play wide receiver who can provide sparks in a Chandler Morris-led offense.
As for Cam Ross, he committed to Virginia on January 13th and brings a ton of experience after playing last season at JMU after transferring from UConn. Over his collegiate career, he has amassed 1,799 receiving yards and is known for his speed. Ross also brings experience as a return specialist, as he recorded a kick return touchdown last season with the Dukes. Expect Ross to rotate in as a slot receiver while also playing a role on Virginia's special teams.
So, with all of the potential candidates laid out, my pick for the starting wide receiver core is Jahmal Edrine at the X, Trell Harris at the Y, and Kameron Courtney at slot receiver for 2025. But look for Ross and Harrison to contribute significantly as well.
