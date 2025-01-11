Virginia Football Has Top 25 Transfer Class After Latest Commitment
In this era of college football, the transfer portal is everything. Those that win the transfer portal are the ones who end up winning on the field. Some big-time donations at the end of the year helped the Cavaliers "even the odds" to an extent in terms of NIL offerings and Tony Elliott and the Virginia coaching staff have gone to work this offseason to address the team's biggest positional needs and improve the roster across the board.
Following Friday's commitment from Louisville offensive lineman transfer Monroe Mills, who was an All-ACC honorable mention and the highest graded offensive tackle in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus in 2024, Virginia now has a top 25 incoming transfer class according to the recruiting outlets 247Sports (25th) and Rivals (24th) and the No. 32 transfer class according to On3.
247Sports has Virginia ranked at No. 5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in terms of incoming transfers, trailing only Wake Forest, Louisville, Miami, and Florida State. 247Sports assigns a star classification (three-star, four-star, five-star) for each transfer as they have done historically for high school recruits, but it doesn't seem like they're giving anyone in the transfer portal a five-star rating. The vast majority of transfers are three-stars and there are just a handful of four-stars. There is also a point system for each school's total recruiting class, but it's a little bit complicated as the team's point total goes through a formula that adjusts for total number of commits so as not to heavily reward teams that have many more commitments than others.
Here are the current team transfer portal rankings for the Atlantic Coast Conference, according to 247Sports.
- Florida State: 16 commits, 59.32 points
- Miami: 10 commits, 55.34 points
- Louisville: 19 commits, 44.06 points
- Wake Forest: 20 commits, 41.51 points
- Virginia: 16 commits, 40.83 points
- North Carolina: 14 commits, 40.25 points
- Virginia Tech: 17 commits, 40.25 points
- SMU: 11 commits, 38.69 points
- California: 17 commits, 37.61 points
- Georgia Tech: 16 commits, 37.60 points
- NC State: 10 commits 29.06 points
- Duke: 7 commits, 28.45 points
- Boston College: 10 commits, 27.48 points
- Stanford: 9 commits, 26.66 points
- Pittsburgh: 8 commits, 24.17 points
- Syracuse: 7 commits, 18.68 points
- Clemson: 3 commits, 16.65 points
Of course, this recruiting data is largely an educated guessing game and it remains to be seen how all of these transfer classes will actually impact each team's performance on the field next season. But the initial results suggest that Virginia has significantly improved its roster with its transfer haul so far and the Hoos might not be done yet.
Virginia has landed 16 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
- Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson
- Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills
Keep track of all of UVA's transfer portal activity, including outgoing and incoming transfers, here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Stay up to date on all of the transfers who have received offers from Virginia or who have scheduled visits to UVA here: Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
