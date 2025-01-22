Meet the January Enrollees From UVA Football's 2025 Recruiting Class
The Cavaliers made a splash in December, signing 19 high school seniors to their 2025 recruiting class, including six talented prospects from Virginia. Shortly after, the transfer portal heated up, leading us at Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated to focus on the 17 transfers set to don the orange and blue next season. But as spring football approaches in March, it's the perfect time to turn our attention to the six early-enrolling freshmen. These newcomers are already on Grounds, and it's worth getting to know them better as they kick off their collegiate careers.
Wide Receiver Josiah Abdullah
Standing at 5'10, 175 pounds, Abdullah is a three-star commit from Atlanta, Georgia. The Cavaliers beat out top schools such as Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas to secure his commitment as UVA wide receivers coach Adam Mims continues to thrive at attracting talent at the position. At Woodward Academy, Abdullah recorded 147 catches for 2,312 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns over four years. Abdullah is known for his speed which he also showed when he ran track, setting his school record in the 200 meter.
Wide Receiver Dillon Newton-Short
Newton-Short, a Virginia native, joined the Cavaliers over Duke, Appalachian State, and James Madison as a three-star prospect. Standing at 6'1 195 pounds, Newton-Short utilized his large frame in high school to catch contested passes and serve as a deep threat for his quarterback. At Matoaca High School, Newton Short caught 68 passes for 1,092 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season. He will look to bring that momentum into spring camp.
Tight End Justin Zames
Staying with pass-catchers, Zames joins the Hoos as the No. 4 tight end in the state of Florida. Zames adds depth to a Virginia tight-end unit that loses Tyler Neville and Sackett Wood Jr. but returns Sage Ennis, Dakota Twitty, and John Rogers. Zames committed to Virginia over Appalachian State, Brown, Bucknell, and Cornell.
Offensive Lineman Jim Harris Jr.
Jim Harris Jr arrives in Charlottesville this Spring from Muskegon, Michigan. A three-star recruit, Harris Jr. stands at 6'5, 285 pounds, and chose Virginia over Big-12 school Cincinnati. According to ESPN, Harris Jr is the 8th-ranked offensive tackle in Michigan and will look to add depth to a unit that added four offensive linemen in the transfer portal as of the time of publishing.
Defensive Tackle Sichan John
Moving to the defensive side of the ball, John joins the Cavaliers as a three-star recruit over Maryland and Boston College. Standing at 6'2, 290 pounds, John recorded 48 tackles (40 solo) and nine sacks in his junior year. The defensive tackle from Lawrenceville, Georgia, adds depth to a unit that returns Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, and Anthony Britton while adding Hunter Osborne and Fisher Camac from Alabama and UNLV, respectively.
Defensive Back Corey Costner
Costner was a two-way player at Perry Hall High School, featuring as a dominant receiver and safety. At Virginia, Costner will feature as a safety after recording 11 career interceptions and earning three-time All-State honors. Standing at 6'1 190 pounds, Costner is a speedy safety with impressive tackling ability who chose Virginia over Indiana, Boston College, and Duke. The freshman will be able to learn from Antonio Clary, Dre Walker, Jam Jackson, and transfer Devin Neal this Spring.
