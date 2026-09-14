Virginia's string of primetime football games will continue when the Cavaliers host Delaware Saturday.

Kickoff has been set for 6 p.m., and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.

Kickoff time announcement



🆚 Delaware

📆 9.26

🕕 6 PM

UVA Strong Game#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/BTMNlYKy79 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) September 14, 2026

It will mark the first meeting between the Cavaliers and the Blue Hens, who joined the FBS ranks in 2025 after a strong run at the NCAA FCS level. Delaware is 1-1 this season entering this Saturday's home game against Coastal Carolina.

The Delaware game will mark Virginia's third straight evening kickoff. After opening with a 34-8 victory over NC State that began at 3:40 p.m., the Cavaliers defeated Norfolk State 59-3 last Friday night in a game that kicked off at 7 p.m.

They will face West Virginia this Saturday night in a neutral-site game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. That game begins at 7:30 p.m. and also will be broadcast by the ACC Network.

The Delaware game will be designated as Virginia's annual UVA Strong Game, honoring former Cavalier players Lavel Devis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry. They were victims of an on-campus shooting on Nov. 13, 2022, and their lives have been commemorated with memorials along the south end zone side of Scott Stadium and with plaques on the "Legends Walk" along the north end zone concourse.

Virginia athletics will distribute free UVA Strong T-shirts to the first 30,000 fans to enter the gates on Sept. 26.

The Cavaliers are ranked 25th in the nation and take a 2-0 record into this Saturday's game against West Virginia in Charlotte, where they are 9.5-point favorites.

Delaware went 7-6 in its first FBS season in 2025, defeating Louisiana 20-13 in the 68 Ventures Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The Blue Hens opened the 2026 season with a 42-7 victory over Merrimack before falling on the road to Vanderbilt 35-26 last Saturday. Delaware held a 17-14 halftime lead in that game.

The Blue Hens feature a potent passing offense. Quarterback Nick Minicucci has completed just 49.2 percent of his passes through two games, but has thrown for 512 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Top receiver Da'Wain Lofton is averaging 29.4 yards per catch on his seven receptions, and running back Kaderris Roberts is averaging 30.5 yards on four catches. Five different Blue Hens have receptions of 30 yards or more through two games.