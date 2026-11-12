Cavaliers get some good news on availability report after bye week

Virginia's reeling football team got some much-needed good news on Wednesday.

Starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter and receiver Kam Courtney were notably absent from the Cavaliers' weekly initial availability report, released by the ACC. Hillman and Courtney had both missed the past two games with injuries, while Minter sat out the previous two contests.

All three are expected to play on Saturday when the Cavaliers (4-5) host California (3-6) at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Now, the bad news: linebacker Maddox Marcellus, the team's leading tackler, is listed as doubtful, as is backup safety Corey Costner.

A bye week following a forgettable 51-7 loss at Wake Forest gave the Cavaliers time to nurse their bodies and their egos and prepare for a late push for bowl eligibility. They need to win two of their final three games to reach six victories and qualify for the postseason.

A defense that was shredded by the Demon Deacons and has been porous during a three-game losing streak could certainly embrace the return of Hillman and Minter.

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Hillman, a transfer from Michigan, was Virginia's best defensive player early in the season, making three interceptions and forcing a fumble in victories over N.C. State and Norfolk State. But he injured his ankle in a 28-25 victory over Delaware last month and hasn't played since.

Minter was hurt a week later against SMU and has missed the past two games, against Duke and Wake Forest. He is a two-year starter who is tied for sixth on the team with 29 tackles.

They'll be counted on to help contain Cal's pass-happy offense, which is averaging 275 yards per game. Their return will be particularly important if Marcellus can't play.

"Hillman should be back. He's back in practice," coach Tony Elliott said at his weekly press conference Wednesday. Minter's back in practice. Corey [Costner] is still day to day, so we're hopeful by the end of the week he'll be closer to being ready to play. Those are the big indicators being ready to play."

Marcellus, a senior, has started all nine of Virginia's games so far and has made 44 tackles, one more than cornerback Jacobie Henderson. He made a season-high tackles against Syracuse. His primary backup is fellow senior Caleb Hardy.

Courtney ranks second on the team with 18 receptions despite missing the past three games. He had a pair of touchdown catches against Delaware last month, the first of his college career.