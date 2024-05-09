Connor Shellenberger Named a Tewaaraton Finalist for Third-Straight Year
For the first time in program history, a Virginia men's lacrosse player has been named a Tewaaraton finalist three times over the course of a single career. Senior attackman Connor Shellenberger was named one of five finalists for college lacrosse's most prestigious individual award for the third-straight season. Shellenberger is joined by Yale attackman Matt Brandau, Duke attackman Brennan O'Neill, Notre Dame goalie Liam Entenmann, and Notre Dame attackman Pat Kavanagh as the finalists for the 2024 Tewaaraton Award, as announced by the Tewaaraton Foundation on Thursday.
Virginia has had 13 finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, which has honored the top college lacrosse player in the country annually since 2001. Connor Shellenberger and Pat Kavanagh are two of just eight players to be named three-time finalists for the award. Shellenberger is looking to join Chris Rotelli (2003), Matt Ward (2006), and Steele Stanwick (2011) as the fourth Cavalier to win the Tewaaraton Award.
Shellenberger, who on Tuesday was selected by the New York Atlas with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 PLL College Draft, is the ACC's leader in assists per game, averaging 3.0 assists per game, and is second in the conference in points per game at 4.93. This season, he broke the ACC's all-time career assists record and became UVA's all-time program leader in career assists and points.
The 2024 Tewaaraton Award winners will be selected at the end of the season and will be announced on Thursday, May 30th at the Tewaaraton Ceremony at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
Shellenberger will lead No. 6 seed Virginia (10-5) against Saint Joseph's in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Saturday at 12pm at Klockner Stadium.