Virginia's Connor Shellenberger Picked No. 2 Overall by Atlas in PLL Draft

Welcome to the Premier Lacrosse League, Connor Shellenberger.

Virginia attackman Connor Shellenberger was selected by the New York Atlas with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 PLL College Draft on Tuesday night.

Shellenberger is Virginia's all-time program record holder in career assists (185) and points (310) and is the ACC's all-time leader in assists as well. He is likely to become UVA's first-ever four-time First-Team All-American and is expected to be among the finalists for the Tewaaraton Award for the third year in a row.

Shellenberger matches Ryan Conrad as Virginia's highest PLL Draft pick, as Conrad went No. 2 overall in the inaugural PLL College Draft in 2019. UVA has had a player selected in the first round of every PLL College Draft, as Shellenberger (2024) joins Conrad (2019), Michael Kraus (2020), Jared Conners and Dox Aitken (2021), Matt Moore (2022), and Thomas McConvey (2023).

Shellenberger reunites with former UVA teammate Xander Dickson, who was drafted by the Atlas No. 11 overall in the 2023 PLL Draft. This could be a dream matchup for the Atlas, as the last time that Shellenberger and Dickson were teammates, it resulted in Dickson shattering the Virginia program record for most goals in a single season, with Shellenberger assisting on the majority of Dickson's 61 goals in 2023.

Virginia Men's Lacrosse PLL College Draft History

2024
Connor Shellenberger: first round, No. 2 overall to the New York Atlas

2023
Thomas McConvey: first round, No. 8 overall to the Waterdogs
Xander Dickson: second round, No. 11 overall to the Atlas
Petey LaSalla: second round, No. 14 overall to the Whipsnakes

2022
Matt Moore: first round, No. 4 overall to the Archers

2021
Jared Conners: first round, No. 5 overall to the Archers
Dox Aitken: first round, No. 8 overall to the Atlas
Charlie Bertrand: third round, No. 24 overall to the Redwoods

2020
Michael Kraus: first round, No. 3 overall to the Waterdogs

2019
Ryan Conrad: first round, No. 2 overall to the Atlas

