De'Andre Hunter & Ty Jerome Combine for 57 Points in Cavs' Overtime Win
I'd say the Cleveland Cavaliers are pretty pleased with how their trade for De'Andre Hunter has worked out for them so far.
Hunter has scored in double figures in seven of the eight games he has played in a Cavs' uniform, all victories for Cleveland, the latest of which was a clutch 32-point performance in which Hunter scored 28 points after halftime and nine points in overtime, including a big-time three to give the Cavs a two-point lead with 30 seconds to go before sinking two free throws with four seconds left to ice Cleveland's 133-129 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Hunter finished with 32 points on 8/15 shooting from the floor, 5/9 shooting from three-point range, and 11/12 from the free throw line to go along with seven rebounds. Hunter and fellow former Wahoo Ty Jerome combined for 57 points, more than 40% of Cleveland's point total for the game. Jerome tallied 25 points on 8/17 shooting, 2/4 from three, and a perfect 7/7 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists, recorded a career-high six steals, and collected five rebounds. Everyone's favorite UVA sports statistician Danny Neckel, who is also a well-known Cleveland sports fan, was happy to report that the last player in the NBA to record that exact stat line off the bench was two-time NBA All-Star Gus Williams, who did so in 1975.
Jerome had a bunch of big plays in the second half of Sunday's game, starting with this pull-up three-pointer at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.
Jerome hit a floater to give the Cavs a 115-113 lead with 44 seconds to go in the fourth quarter and then assisted on a Max Strus corner three to put Cleveland ahead 118-115 with 15.1 seconds left. In overtime, Jerome unofficially gets the hockey assist for passing to inside to Jarrett Allen, who quickly passed to De'Andre Hunter for the game-winning three-pointer that gave Cleveland the lead for good with 30.1 seconds remaining in overtime.
The TV broadcast of the game paired up Hunter and Jerome for the on-court postgame interview, which was quickly interrupted by teammates dousing Hunter with water.
Following the game, the internet was abuzz with reactions to the combined performances of Hunter and Jerome.
Thanks to the efforts of Hunter and Jerome, who led the Cavs to victory without their best player Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland has now won 10 games in a row for the third time this season and is the first team in the league to reach the 50-win threshold. The Cavaliers have a 7.5-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the lead in the Eastern Conference and are one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder for best record in the entire NBA.
Once again, if you're a UVA fan without a particular allegiance to an NBA team, I'd highly recommend jumping out the Cleveland Cavaliers' bandwagon, especially with these two outstanding former Virginia Cavaliers playing such critical roles for the NBA's best team.
