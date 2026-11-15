Despite Fire, Fouls and Frenzy, Virginia Found a Way at Maryland

The ground shook.

Ultra-mega-super-turbo charged speakers blared noise that literally rattled the ground of Xfinity Center. Eventually, the red-clad Maryland fans were loud enough to cause that effect on their own. So, what is No. 6 Virginia to do?

For 30 minutes, it trailed and just could not keep up. The Terrapins fought their way to the foul line for an egregious 39 free throw attempts — a scenario that would be difficult to achieve even in a video game. Even so, it would be irresponsible to attribute those attempts as the sole reason for the Cavaliers' consistent deficit.

Seventeen turnovers — most of which were self-inflicted — sunk Virginia more than any pressure the hosting Maryland squad could provide.

Despite those turnovers, fouls and a non-existent long ball, the Cavaliers found a way to win. That's what championship teams do. Virginia announced itself as one of those title contenders.

Nov 13, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) swats the ball away from Maryland Terrapins guard Kaden House (8) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ceilings may be built in the spring — but floors are built in the fall. And Virginia's floor looks like a Sweet 16 appearance. The Cavaliers are the only team in the country that is 5-0 with a top-15 win and a true road win.

The core of Chance Mallory, Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh are all averaging at least 13.4 points per game. Swapping in Elijah Gertrude and Nolan Adekunle for Lewis and Grunloh, Virginia is the only team in the country to have a quartet of players shooting 42% or better from three-point range.

Virginia won against the Terrapins even though it had just four triples all game. And it really can't be mentioned enough — Xfinity Center was loud. Maryland fans packed the house as if this was its biggest game of the season. And maybe it was. The Cavaliers, however, simply took care of business and erased an 11-point halftime lead.

After seemingly every game this season, Virginia has been showered with praise from opposing head coaches. This has been called a Final Four team, multiple times. Arkansas Coach John Calipari and Maryland Coach Buzz Williams have been particularly positive.

Final Four? Coach Cal could see it: pic.twitter.com/jPDo01kBi0 — Xander (@xandertilock) November 8, 2026

Buzz Williams: "I think [Mallory] has a burst that can only come from above. I think he plays with an extra speed when he needs to have it."



"I think the physicality that [Lewis] played with, particularly in the second half, he just made good decision after good decision. I… — Xander (@xandertilock) November 14, 2026

For the Cavaliers, the road ahead will be light for a moment. The next 10 days feature just two games (Old Dominion and Loyola Maryland). Then things heat up with Marquette, Xavier and Kentucky in three straight contests. If Virginia can run the table through mid December, it could very well play in a top-three matchup against fellow unblemished UConn.

The Cavaliers care not for regular season highlights, though. The core returned for a better shot at cutting nets and hoisting trophies. Maybe they will, and maybe more than once.