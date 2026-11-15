Five Games, Five Big Takeaways for UVA Men’s Basketball

At this rate, Virginia could be top-five (or top-three) in the AP Poll sooner rather than later. The Cavaliers are 5-0 through their first two weeks, with two signature wins to boot.

Ahead of a brief reprieve from high-major play, here are five key takeaways after the first five games of the 2026-27 campaign.

This is UVA's best team since 2019

It sounds crazy, but it has to be true. Virginia hasn't been a top-five team since the 2022-23 campaign, and that team crumbled in key moments. It also punched above its weight class a few times en route to a first-round upset at the hands of Furman. This year, the Cavaliers look like they'll win several games in the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia hasn't advanced past the Round of 32 since it won the 2019 National Championship. This team should be the one to break that spell.

Apropos the previous point, Virginia can beat opponents in many different ways

Maryland walled off the three-point game. It didn't matter. The Cavaliers made about 78% of their shots in the second half, hitting tough reverse layups. Sam Lewis transformed from a perimeter player into a slashing guard when he needed to.

It seems like the key player changes every night. And that's a good thing. If one, two or even three Cavaliers have an off night, others can and will step up. That's a recipe for a deep postseason run.

The bench is markedly thinner than last year, but that hasn't been a problem yet

Before the season, perhaps the biggest concern with this team was its frontcourt depth. If Thijs De Ridder or Johann Grunloh get into foul trouble, there could be issues. So far, though, Virginia has been completely fine. De Ridder had two fouls in the first two minutes against Arkansas — so Grunloh played 35 minutes and shouldered the load.

Coach Ryan Odom has the roster flexibility to tinker with different lineups. The bench isn't as deep as it was, though. Elijah Gertrude has been the clear productive sixth man — but last year's bench had three stars in Chance Mallory, Jacari White and Ugonna Onyenso.

Right now, Virginia has been just fine by giving extra minutes to the core four. That's worth revisiting after a few months.

ACC play will be very informative

The Cavaliers won their first four games with ease. The Maryland game, however, featured an 11-point halftime deficit. What will happen if Virginia is in that situation against a better team like Duke or Miami? Can the Cavaliers consistently overcome slow starts on the road?

It is basically impossible for a team to go undefeated these days. When Virginia does drop a game or two, the diagnosis will be intriguing. What makes this team lose? And more importantly, how do the Cavaliers respond?

Virginia looks like the ACC's top team

All conversations have to start with Duke — but it doesn't have the best player in the country anymore. This is a team with elite role players (Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster and others) but lacking in star power. Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has had some brutal minutes, particularly poor as a facilitator and defender. The Blue Devils lost their first heavyweight duel against Michigan State.

Virginia, on the other hand, emasculated the Razorbacks and looks the part of a veteran, star-studded team. If it played Duke right now, it would probably win.

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils won't duel for several weeks, so there's still a lot of time for each team to make a stronger case for being the ACC's top team. Right now, though, Virginia is the only ACC team with a 5-0 record, top-12 win and true road win. The Cavaliers might be ranked ahead of Duke in Monday's AP Poll.