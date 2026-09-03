Did Virginia’s disembowelment of NC State change the team’s ceiling?

From the very second the clock hit triple zeroes, national pundits flocked to praise Virginia’s 34-8 win over NC State. The same analysts who either ignored or undervalued the Cavaliers before the season became the analysts hyping Virginia’s College Football Playoff campaign.

Tony Elliott tells his team to tune those reactions out.

But as national media begin to explain the Cavaliers’ big win, there is one essential fact that is often omitted from discussion — Virginia destroyed the Wolfpack without some key players. If the Cavaliers stomped a strong ACC team without the likes of Kam Robinson, Rico Flores Jr., Corey Costner, Noah Hartsoe and Grant Ellinger, what will happen when Virginia gets those players back?

The Cavaliers’ ceiling may remain the same — a CFP team — but Saturday’s win enhanced the likelihood of Virginia reaching that ceiling. This is a team with oodles of depth at every position, and the talent to maximize it.

The world may take a few weeks to see how the Cavaliers perform with those aforementioned players back, particularly because the likes of Norfolk State, West Virginia and Delaware are vastly inferior opponents. But by the time Virginia plays at Florida State Oct. 3, it could have a healthier unit that outperforms other talented teams.

When the Cavaliers do get Robinson and others back, then the true ceiling of this football team will become clearer. Robinson is one of the best defensive players in the ACC (and the country), so it could be assumed that Virginia’s already elite defense could soar.

The Cavaliers have missed Robinson often — he was sidelined for the first three games of 2025 as well as the last three games. That included a loss at NC State, a win over Virginia Tech, an ACC Championship Game defeat against Duke and a Gator Bowl win over Missouri.

But just like most of those games (and Saturday’s win against the Wolfpack), Virginia survived without its best defender. This is a team built to succeed with Maddox Marcellus and Landon Danley — and perhaps Myles Brown and Caleb Hardy — as the main linebackers.

As that quartet admirably shut down star quarterback CJ Bailey, NC State was completely demolished at Scott Stadium. Robinson stood on the sidelines, wearing his jersey like a hunter rearing up to attack.

Now imagine what Virginia can do with him making game-changing plays and delivering vicious hits.