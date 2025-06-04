Drew Dickinson, a Potential Successor for Virginia Baseball Head Coach Role
As Athletic Director Carla Williams begins her search for a new head coach of Virginia baseball, one candidate has emerged in UVa pitching coach Drew Dickinson as he's not planning to follow Brian O'Connor to Mississippi State and is in talks with Williams about the vacancy. Greg Madia of the Daily Progress first reported the news via X on Wednesday.
Dickinson wrapped up his sixth season in Charlottesville this past May, serving as the Cavs pitching coach for all six years. From 2022-24, Dickinson coached a Virginia bullpen that finished with an ERA of 4.02, the 10th lowest in the nation and the lowest in the ACC. Additionally, the Cavaliers have struck out 2,542 batters during that stretch, good for third-best in the ACC and 14th-best nationally.
In 2024, Dickinson mentored Evan Blanco to a Third-Team All-ACC selection who posted an 8-3 record with a 3.62 ERA to go along with 99 strikeouts in 99.1 innings pitched in 18 starts. For ACC comparisons, Blanco ranked 4th in strikeouts and wins and 6th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.67). Blanco led a bullpen that helped the Cavaliers to their second straight NCAA College World Series.
In 2023, Dickinson coached a bullpen that boasted a 3.81 ERA, the fourth lowest in the country. The stat marked the first time since 2014 that the Hoos ranked in the top five in ERA nationally. After the season concluded, the Boston Red Sox drafted Connelly Early in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Early and Brian Edgington garnered third-team All-ACC honors.
Virginia's pitching propelled them in the postseason, with Early posting a 10-strikeout performance in the Charlottesville Regional Final. At the same time, Edgington recorded 11 strikeouts in game three of the Charlottesville Super Regional to propel the Cavaliers to their second CWS trip in three years.
During Virginia's 2021 season, which concluded with a trip to Omaha, the Cavs bullpen registered a program-record 687 strikeouts in a season, good for most in the ACC and fourth in the nation. During the season, Dickinson mentored Andrew Abbott, who earned All-American and first-team All-ACC selections.
Abbott, who ranked third nationally in strikeouts (162), went on to be drafted 53rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds, with Griff McGarry, Mike Vasil, and Zach Messinger also having their names called, showing that Dickinson is a capable pitching coach.
Before Virginia, Dickinson coached at his alma mater, Illinois, where he coached two Big Ten Pitchers of the Year and produced 15 MLB draft picks (including two first-rounders) and four All-Americans. This success on the mound helped the Fighting Illini's to four NCAA Tournaments during Dickinson's tenure.
Although Dickinson has never led a collegiate baseball program, his ability to develop pitchers should not be understated, making him a solid candidate for the job in Charlottesville if he's hired.