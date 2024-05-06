Duke Forward TJ Power Transfers to Virginia Basketball
Virginia picked up a massive addition out of the transfer portal as Duke forward transfer and former five-star recruit TJ Power announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night. Power joins the Cavaliers with three years of eligibility remaining.
Power's journey to become a Cavalier has been a long time coming, as Virginia was once the frontrunner to land his commitment out of high school back in 2022. The 6'9" sharpshooter from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts took multiple visits to UVA and spoke extremely highly of his relationship with Tony Bennett, but as his recruiting stock elevated to the point where he became a five-star prospect and a top 25 recruit in the country, the Blue Bloods inevitably came calling and Power ultimately committed to Duke, with Virginia finishing as the unfortunate runner-up in his recruitment.
But in predictable fashion, Power's time in Durham was short-lived, as he entered the transfer portal after his freshman season. He averaged just seven minutes and 2.1 points per game and with another crop of talented freshmen coming in to Duke next year, Power's prospects for increased playing time next season weren't very good.
Power had plenty of major conference suitors in the transfer portal and appeared to be headed back to his home state of Massachusetts after taking an official visit to Boston College last week, but Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers managed to guide him back to Charlottesville in a massive recruiting victory for the UVA coaching staff.
TJ Power immediately changes the complexion of Virginia's roster for next season, filling in the team's biggest need as a sharpshooting stretch four. He shot 35.7% from beyond the arc on 42 total attempts, but those numbers should improve with more playing time and more shots. Power comes to UVA with three years of eligibility remaining.
Power is the second transfer Virginia has added this offseason, joining Florida State transfer guard Jalen Warley, who committed to UVA on Saturday. With Power and Warley in the fold, the Cavaliers have two open scholarship spots remaining for the 2024-2025 season.
Virginia hosted two other transfer portal targets on Monday, with San Diego State transfer forward Elijah Saunders and Kansas State transfer guard Dai Dai Ames taking official visits.
