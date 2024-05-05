Virginia Hosting San Diego State Transfer Forward Elijah Saunders
Fresh off of landing their first transfer commitment of the offseason, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are looking to keep the momentum going as they host another transfer portal target on Grounds. San Diego State transfer forward Elijah Saunders arrived at Virginia on Sunday for an official visit.
Saunders visited Washington on Friday and Saturday and is scheduled to take a visit to Clemson on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A 6'8", 225-pound forward from Phoenix, Arizona, Saunders was a late entrant into the transfer portal last week. He played in 53 games over the last two seasons at San Diego State, including 21 starts. This season, Saunders started 21 of 37 games and averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in a little over 20 minutes per contest. He shot 32.2% from beyond the arc on 3.3 three-point attempts per game. His best game came in a win over Washington as he tallied 16 points and went 3/3 from beyond the arc. He also had eight points and a couple of threes in San Diego State's win over Yale in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
With the addition of Florida State transfer guard Jalen Warley, who announced his commitment to Virginia on Saturday, the Cavaliers added depth and experience to their backcourt and gave themselves another ball-handler and playmaker on offense and a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. Now, UVA looks to find its replacement for Ryan Dunn at power forward and is making that case to Elijah Saunders to fill that role over the next two days.
Saunders is in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Virginia currently has three scholarship spots remaining for the 2024-2025 season.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News and Content
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Former Virginia Wing Leon Bond III Transfers to Northern Iowa
Virginia Basketball Lands First Transfer Commitment From FSU Guard Jalen Warley
Still Empty-Handed, Where Does Virginia Go Next in the Transfer Portal?
Virginia's Updated Scholarship Picture With Dante Harris Transferring Out
Virginia to Host Four-Star Point Guard Trent Perry for Official Visit