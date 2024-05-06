Report: Virginia Hosting Kansas State Guard Transfer Dai Dai Ames
UVA's heightened activity in the transfer portal continues. Dai Dai Ames, a freshman guard transfer from Kansas State, is reportedly taking an official visit to Virginia starting Monday, as reported by Josh Burton of Locker Room Access on Monday afternoon.
A 6'1" guard from Chicago, Illinois, Ames appeared in 31 games as a true freshman this season at Kansas State, including 16 starts. In a little over 20 minutes played per game, Ames averaged 5.2 points and 2.0 assists per game and shot 32.9% from three on 2.3 attempts. Ames started the last 13 games of the season and played his best basketball down the stretch, scoring in double figures in three of the last five games.
In what was ultimately his final game as a Wildcat, Ames scored a season-high 16 points and dished out five assists against Iowa in the NIT. He made six of his eight field goal attempts and knocked down four of his five threes. Though his season-long numbers weren't gaudy due to limited playing time as a true freshman, his strong play late in the season when his minutes increased suggests a very bright future. Ames is in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Ames was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school and was a top 20 point guard in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Illinois. As a senior at Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago, Ames averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals per game and was named a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American.
Dai Dai Ames was not alone in visiting Virginia on Monday, as San Diego State transfer forward Elijah Saunders was also taking his official visit to UVA on Sunday and Monday. Saunders is also scheduled to visit ACC rival Clemson on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Cavaliers are looking to secure their second (and possibly third) transfer commitments of the offseason, as Florida State guard Jalen Warley became Virginia's first transfer addition on Saturday.
Presently, Virginia has three open scholarship spots remaining for the 2024-2025 season.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News and Content
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Virginia Hosting San Diego State Transfer Forward Elijah Saunders
Former Virginia Wing Leon Bond III Transfers to Northern Iowa
Virginia Basketball Lands First Transfer Commitment From FSU Guard Jalen Warley
Virginia to Host Four-Star Point Guard Trent Perry for Official Visit